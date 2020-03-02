ITALY

Rashed Al Tumi was in goal for Serie D Casarano as they drew 0-0 with Team Altamura.

ENGLAND

Maria Farrugia featured in Sunderland Ladies' 4-0 win over Hull City as they stretched their unbeaten run in the FA Women's National League.

NETHERLANDS

Rachel Cuschieri featured for PSV Vrouwen as they lost to Twente 3-2 at home in the Dutch Cup.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat's SC Olhanense defeated Lusitano GC 3-1 in the Portuguese third-tier.

INDIA

Andre Schembri played a part in Chennaiyin's 4-1 win over Goa in the first leg of the Indian Super League semi-finals.