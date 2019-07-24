ITALY

Nicole Sciberras featured in Juventus Women primavera's opening league game as they eased past Novese 13-0.

Martina Borg also had a pleasant debut as she was one of the scorers as her new team Sassari Torres defeated Caprera 8-1 in the Coppa Italia.

ENGLAND

A defeat and a victory for Luke Gambin in Colchester United's last two league outings. First, Colchester fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Forest Green before claiming the three points against Swindon Town after a convincing 3-0 win.

Thatcham Town defeated Bideford 4-3 with Jordan Williams being involved with the winning team.

Maidenhead United, with whom Joe Ellul plays, lost to Barnet 1-0 in their latest league appointment.

Sam Magri was also involved in a defeat as his Havant & Waterlooville were handed 3-1 defeat by Braintree Town.

Meanwhile, Maria Farrugia played a part in Sunderland Ladies win over Huddersfield Town - the Black Cats claimed a 4-1 victory.

SCOTLAND

Anna Vincenti played in goal for Motherwell Ladies as they advanced into the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup following a 5-0 win over Queen's Park.

IRELAND

Another defeat for Finn Harps as they lost to Sligo Rovers 3-1 in the Irish top-flight. Jacob Borg was in the Finn Harps starting XI.

DENMARK

B.93 of Godwin McKay were held to a 0-0 draw by Skovshoved in the Danish third-tier

GERMANY

Jana Barbara played in SGS Essen U-20's 4-2 defeat to Vorwarts Spoho Koln.

PORTUGAL



Zach Muscat played a part in SC Olhanense's 1-0 defeat to Louletano in Portugal's third-tier.

UNITED STATES

Andrea Borg was in the starting XI for Seton Hall Pirates in their 1-0 defeat to Lehigh.