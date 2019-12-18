ITALY

Shona Zammit played for Pink Bari in their 2-0 defeat to Juventus in their final Serie A Femminile game of 2019.

Emma Lipman was part of the Florentia San Gimignano side that fell to a 2-1 defat to Tavagnacco in the Serie A Femminile.

Ylenia Carabott was deployed in the second half as Chievo Fortitudo lost 3-2 to San Marino Academy in the Italian Serie B.

Martina Borg was involved in Sassari Torres' 1-0 victory over Res Roma in their final Serie C game of the year.

Nicole Sciberras was in the starting XI for Juventus Women Primavera in their 3-1 win over Hellas Verona, in Vinovo.

ENGLAND

Joe Ellul was in Maidenhead United's starting XI as they defeated Hemel Hempstead Town 4-2 in the FA Trophy.

Sam Magri's Havant and Waterlooville were dumped out of the FA Trophy after losing 2-1 to Chelmsford.

Jordan Williams played for Thatcham Town as they lost 3-1 to Slimbridge in the Southern League.

NETHERLANDS

Rachel Cuschieri played a part in PSV Vrouwen's 2-0 win over Ajax to advance to the final stage of the Women's Cup.

PORTUGAL

A 1-1 draw for Zach Muscat's SC Olhanense against Loures in the Portugese's third-tier.