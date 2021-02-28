ITALY

Rachel Cuschieri came on in the second half for Lazio in their 0-0 draw against Riozzese Como.

Martina Borg was a starter for Sassari Torres in their 8-0 rout of Roma Decimoquarto in Serie C.

Nicole Sciberras (picture) was in the starting line-up for Juventus Primavera in their 8-1 rout of Sassuolo as the Italian youth league resumed.

The return of the Italian youth league meant also Kailey Willis’ debut with the Hellas Verona Primavera side as she played in their 7-1 win over Orobica, registering also one assist in one of the seven goals.

