Leicester Riders seem to have found a pair of snipers in Malta internationals Sasha Lecuyer and Aaron Falzon as the pair have now scored more triples than twos throughout their minutes on court.

The Times of Malta Sportsdesk looks at Falzon, Lecuyer and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

