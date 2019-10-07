ITALY

Martina Borg was in the starting XI as Sassari Torres opened their Serie C campaign with a 5-1 rout of Grifone Gialloverde.

Goalkeeper Rashed Al Tumi was handed his Casarano debut in Serie D as they defeated Grumentum Val D'Agri 2-0.

ENGLAND

Sam Magri was in the starting formation of Havant & Waterlooville as they eased into the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup following a 3-0 win over Hadley.

Joe Ellul played in Maidenhead United's 1-0 defeat to Halifax Town in the National League.

IRELAND

Jacob Borg featured in Finn Harps' goalless stalemate with UCD in the Irish top-flight.

DENMARK

Godwin McKay's B.93 held Vaniese to a 1-1 draw in Denmark's third-tier.

SPAIN

Miguel Micallef was present for CDA San Marcelino in their 1-1 draw against Serranos, in the youth league.

UNITED STATES

Andrea Borg played for Seton Hall Pirates in their latest NCAA fixture against Creighton - 1-0 win.