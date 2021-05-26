The Big V championships in Australia, particularly the Altona Gators, play host to two Malta players – Nick and Alex Formosa – in their senior and youth league teams.

Both brothers had a winning weekend this time around. Similarly, Kurt Cassar’s Janus Fabriano progressed into the semifinals with a 3-1 series win over Geko PSA in the Italian Serie B playoffs.

The Times of Malta Sportsdesk looks at the Formosas, Cassar, and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta