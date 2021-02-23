While many of the Maltese players abroad were absent from playing for covid reasons amongst others, Malta forward Aaron Falzon and center Sam Deguara added to their tally with double-digit games last week.

The Times of Malta Sportsdesk looks at Falzon and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

