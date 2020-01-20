ITALY

Shona Zammit was in the starting formation for Pink Bari in their latest Serie A appointment - a 2-0 defeat against Sassuolo.

Emma Lipman's Florentia San Gimignano endured a difficult Sunday as they lost 6-1 to rivals Fiorentina in the Serie A.

Ylenia Carabott capped a positive week for her as she scored one of Chievo Fortitudo's goals in their 6-0 win over Novese in the Italian Serie B. Carabott was also on the scoresheet for the Malta women's national team in the 2-2 draw with Switzerland, last week.

Martina Borg played a part in Sassari Torres' 3-0 win over Grifone Gialloverde in their latest Serie C outing.

Rashed Al-Tumi was the starting goalkeeper for Casarano in their 1-1 draw with Brindisi in the Serie D.

ENGLAND

Joe Ellul was among the starters for Maidenhead United as they lost 5-2 to Halifax Town in the National League.

Sam Magri played for Havant and Waterlooville in their 4-2 defeat to Wealdstone in the National League.

Youth goalkeeper Sam Agius played for Market Drayton in their 3-1 defeat to Worksop Town in the BetVictor Northern Premier League. Agius is currently on loan from Shrewsbury Academy.

Maria Farrugia was one of the scorers for Sunderland Ladies as they defeated Fylde 4-0 in the Women's National League.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat played as Olhanense were held to a 1-1 draw by Armacenenses in the Portuguese's third-tier.

INDIA

Andre Schembri's Chennaiyin secured another vital victory as they defeated NorthEast United 2-0.