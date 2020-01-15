ITALY

Malta international Shona Zammit was in Pink Bari's starting XI as they faced Roma Women in the Serie A Femminile, with the Giallorosse winning 3-0.

Ylenia Carabott, another Malta international, featured for Chievo Fortitudo in their latest Serie B meeting against Cesena which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Martina Borg, who also forms part of the Malta women's national team, played part in Sassari Torres' 0-0 draw against Bologna in their latest Serie C outing.

Malta women player Nicole Sciberras played as Juventus Primavera defeated Sassuolo 4-0 in the Women's Primavera league.

Goalkeeper Rashed Al Tumi was between the sticks for Casarano in Serie D as they played out a 0-0 draw with Taranto.

ENGLAND

Luke Gambin came on in the final part of the game as Colchester United drew 1-1 with Morecambe in League Two.

Joe Ellul was at the heart of the defensive line for Maidenhead United as they drew 2-2 with Halesowen Town in the FA Trophy.

Sam Magri was in the starting formation for Havant and Waterlooville as they defeated Hemel Hempstead 2-1 in the National League.

Maria Farrugia scored as Sunderland Ladies defeated Fylde Ladies 4-1 in the FA Women's Cup to set up a clash with Watford Ladies.

45+1' GOAL FOR SUNDERLAND!!! On the stroke of half-time Maria Farrugia produces a tidy finish, tucking the ball into the bottom corner after some great play on the left from Mollie Lambert! (1-2) pic.twitter.com/CdOpB69eIo — Sunderland AFC Ladies (@SAFCLadies) January 12, 2020

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat played for SC Olhanense in the Portugal's third-tier as they drew 0-0 with Sintrense.

INDIA

Andre Schembri played in Chennaiyin's 3-1 win over Hyderebad in their latest Indian Super League appointment.