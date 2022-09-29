The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) has announced Professor Lilian M. Azzopardi, as the new International Pharmaceutical Federation Academic Institutional Membership (AIM) chair-elect.

The announcement was made at the FIP World Congress held in Seville, Spain.

Professor Azzopardi is the head of the Department of Pharmacy at the University of Malta and president of the European Association of Faculties of Pharmacy.

The FIP Academic Institutional Membership is a global network of academic pharmacy leaders and interconnects faculties of pharmacy internationally. The FIP-AIM chair is responsible to develop global projects amongst international schools of pharmacy and to provide leadership and strategic advice to implement major health policies from global bodies including WHO, United Nations and UNESCO.

Professor Azzopardi will take up position as FIP-AIM chair in September 2023.