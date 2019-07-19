Mysterious Maltese academic Joseph Mifsud featured during a special session of the US congress on Wednesday with questions being asked about why he had not been charged with lying to an investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller was testifying before the US House Judiciary and Intelligence committees about his report into Russian election interference and President Donald Trump.

First published back in April, the Mueller report reveals how investigators spoke to Prof. Mifsud at a Washington Hotel lobby in February 2017 as part of the investigation.

Prof. Mifsud told the Trump campaign in April 2016 that Russia had “dirt” on then candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of “thousands of e-mails”.

But in an interview with La Repubblica, the Maltese professor had denied having anything to do with the Kremlin.

However, the full report details how he had given “inaccurate statements” about the extent of his contact with former Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos.

The CNN had reported in 2017 that Prof. Mifsud was no longer turning up for work at the private university in Rome where he lectured.

During Wednesday’s testimony, Republican Jim Jordan of Ohio grilled Mr Mueller, asking him why he had not charged Prof. Mifsud with misleading the investigation.

“In that interview Mifsud lied… Three times he lied to the FBI, yet you did not charge him with the crime, why not?” Mr Jordan asked.

On his part, Mr Mueller said only that he could not speak about the internal deliberations of the case.

During the interview between Prof. Mifsud and the FBI, the academic admitted to knowing Mr Papadopoulos and to having introduced him to two Russian individuals, Olga Polonskaya and Ivan Timofeev.

Ms Polonskaya was introduced by Prof. Mifsud to the Trump campaign official as an individual with connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Mr Timofeev was said to have contacts in the Russian foreign affairs ministry.

The report says the elusive professor denied that he had advance knowledge that Russia was in possession of emails damaging to candidate Clinton, stating that he and Mr Papadopoulos had discussed cyber-security and hacking as a larger issue and that Mr Papadopoulos must have misunderstood their conversation.