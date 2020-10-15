A plane-load of aid for the people of Beirut has been delivered thanks to the initiative of an airline captain with assistance by the government.

A wide range of items was donated by individuals and companies on the initiative of Capt Captain Charles Pace, of the Civil Aviation Department, who was moved to act after a devastating accidental explosion at Beirut harbour on August 4 killed scores of people.

The donations, mostly medical and sanitary kits, disposable gloves, food products, clothing, baby diapers, and other vital goods, were worth around €75,000.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs pitched in by sponsoring the flight - which was operated by an Airbus A340-300 made available by Hi Fly Ltd.