On April 25, Pope Francis appointed Mgr Larry Spiteri, an LA priest and a renowned legal scholar, to serve as a Supreme Justice (prelate auditor) of the Roman Rota, the highest Court of Appeals in the worldwide Catholic Church.

Mgr Spiteri is the son of the late former Crown Prosecutor Arthur George Spiteri and Maria née Busuttil Spiteri. He is the first ever to be appointed to this highest office from the West Coast and currently the only Maltese-American.

Dating back to the 12th century, the Rota is the longest running Supreme Tribunal in history.

Mgr Spiteri said he was “shocked” by the appointment and reluctant to accept it. But after years of working in marriage tribunals (starting in Los Angeles, and later in places like Las Vegas, Rome, Sardinia and Naples), he believes that the mission of the Roman Rota is primarily “pastoral” and not merely juridical. He is convinced that, “the Church doesn’t walk away from you because something failed, but offers justice and an opportunity to heal”.

Mgr Spiteri was ordained by Cardinal Timothy Manning as a priest at his home parish of Holy Angels, Arcadia, in 1978, before eventually being called to Rome by St Pope John Paul II to head the Vatican’s Apostolic Library’s legal department.

He holds four doctorates, has published 92 books and numerous articles on subjects ranging from canon and international law, Church history, theology, psychology and even poetry. A polyglot, he has written in English, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, German and Maltese.

He took his oath of office on May 6 at the Vatican in the presence of Vatican dignitaries, led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, and ambassadors from the US, Malta and Lebanon. Present at his appointment was Cardinal Mario Grech; Patrick D. Connell, deputy chief of the US Embassy to the Holy See; Maltese Ambassador to Italy, Carmel Vassallo; Frank Zammit; White House General Counsel Emeritus Pat Cipollone and his wife, Mgr Spiteri’s youngest brother; and several clergy friends of the Monsignor.

Mgr Spiteri is a native Maltese, born on September 9, 1950, in Cospicua and has three siblings, Emmanuel, Doris and Carmelo.

Mgr Spiteri and his siblings are the grandchildren of one of the most notable players of St George’s, Emmanuel Balolu Busuttil, the only player to captain the St George’s side to their only championship in the 1916–17 season.

Archbishop José H. Gomez offered his congratulations, calling Fr Larry’s appointment “a fine tribute to his years of faithful service to the universal Church”.

This office carries the title of Excellency, a title Mgr Spiteri declines to use, wanting to be still called ‘Fr Larry’.