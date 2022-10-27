Maltese respondents to a European Investment Bank have said a definite 'no' to capping house heating at a maximum of 19 degrees in winter, as is being suggested in EU circles, although they are in favour of indexing energy prices to the level of consumption per household. They would also support heavily taxing highly polluting goods and services, such as SUVs and air transport.

The survey was conducted in August as part of a Europe-wide exercise and results were published on Thursday.

The EIB reported that 69% of the survey respondents said the war in Ukraine and high energy prices should accelerate the transition to renewables and other forms of 'green' sources.

90% believed that unless energy consumption is drastically reduced, they are heading for a global catastrophe.

73% were in favour of indexing energy prices to the level of consumption per household.

69% were in favour of heavily taxing highly polluting goods and services, such as sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and air transport.

Climate change awareness and urgency

While COVID-19 was considered the number one challenge facing Maltese people last year, concerns about inflation now dominate. 86% cited it as their top concern, compared with 36% across the rest of the European Union.

Environmental degradation and climate change were the next biggest concerns after inflation.

88% of Maltese people now say they are feeling the effects of climate change on their daily lives, 4% more than in 2021.

Only 34% think that Malta will succeed in substantially reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

Most Maltese people (72%) believe that the war in Ukraine and its consequences for the price of oil and gas should accelerate the green transition (6 percentage points more than the European average of 66%).

When asked to rank their energy priorities, the Maltese survey respondents said they expect the government to prioritise the development of renewable energies (50%), before focusing on energy supply diversification to avoid being overly reliant on a single energy provider (34%).

16% of Maltese people (compared with the European average of 19%) believe that citizens and companies must do more to reduce their consumption. This is especially the case among the younger generation (21% among 15- to 29-year-olds).

Tackling climate change and addressing high energy prices

To reduce energy consumption, the respondents said they were in favour of indexing energy prices to the level of consumption per household (73%). They also support heavily taxing highly polluting goods and services, such as SUVs and air transport (69%).

But only 11% of Maltese respondents, the second lowest in the survey, would agree to lowering the temperature of their homes to a maximum of 19° C in winter.

The countries with the mildest winters are resisting a house heating cap.

25% of Maltese people say that they already cannot afford to heat their homes properly. That is the second lowest figure in the survey, with the most resistant to the idea being Cyprus, another Mediterranean country with mild winters.

The EIB’s Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti stated: “The EIB’s 2022 climate survey results clearly show that the Maltese are aware that only by accelerating the development of renewable energy production can the country reduce its dependency on imports and ensure its strategic autonomy while fighting the climate crisis. As the EU climate bank, the EIB stands ready to use our full range of advisory and financial instruments to support Malta in a just green energy transition that leaves no one behind.”