People in Malta selling face masks through Facebook are circumventing the social media giant's rules by coming up with creative ways to describe their products - including using bad Maltese.

The social media giant has limited the sale of certain items amid the COVID-19 outbreak to prevent what it describes as “untrustworthy sales”.

But this has not stopped Maltese sellers from trying to flog them, with different users finding creative ways of referring to the item without actually using the term ‘face mask’.

One Facebook user described his product as “maskli al beigh” - a misspelled version in Maltese of “masks for sale”. Another user, selling masks in Zabbar, went a step further and used symbols instead, referring to the product as “M.A.$.K” . A third said he was selling a “musk”.

One user is selling 'maskli' (the Maltese for 'masks').

Demand for face masks are expected to surge after Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that from Monday, they are mandatory for anyone using public transport or out shopping.

The move was announced by the authorities on Friday as part of a series of restrictions that will accompany the relaxation of certain measures as the spread of the virus slows.

According to Health Minister Chris Fearne, there are enough face masks on the market for anyone who needs them and he dismissed concerns of a shortage.

How much for a mask?

A retailer sells a disposable 'M.A.$.k' for €3.50. Photo: Facebook

Prices for the masks being sold locally on Facebook vary depending on the amount and type. Some disposable masks are sold for as much €3.50 each, or as little as €1.25 if bought in boxes of 50.

Handmade masks are also being sold via the social media platform, with prices ranging from anywhere between €6 to €12.

While the use of Maltese to circumvent Facebook’s rules is something that is unique to the island, other countries have reported cases of people coming up with other terms.

Why is Facebook doing this?

Facebook says that it wants to protect people from “harmful content and new types of abuse related to COVID-19”.

In a post on March 6, Rob Leathern, director of product management at Facebook said it was banning ads and commerce listing selling medical face masks.

"We’re monitoring COVID19 closely and will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency."

And for those trying to get around the listings with slang and misspelling, there is a also a "dedicated channel for local governments to share listings they believe violate local laws".

The social media giant also uses a combination of automated systems and alerts from its users to remove the listings.

In fact, some of the posts spotted by Times of Malta, were removed shortly afterwards. Others remain.