UNESCO, through its respective National Commissions in Andorra and Malta, has been organising a number of art camps over the years to bring together artists from different cultures and to experience cooperation through art.

The last art camp was held in Malta in 2019, while this year’s edition was held in July in Ordino, Andorra.

On the occasion of the seventh edition of Art Camp Andorra, the government of Andorra together with the University of Andorra and the Andorran National Commission for UNESCO, hosted a round table discussion titled ‘Perspectives on Art for Cultural Diplomacy’.

Speakers at the round table included various former ambassadors of different countries and professors from several universities as well as Hedva Ser, UNESCO goodwill ambassador for cultural diplomacy; Maria Ubach Font, minister for foreign affairs, Andorra; Leonie Aquilina, director, international development, economic affairs, European institutions and cultural diplomacy at the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs; Malta; and Anthony Vella, as representative of the Maltese artists at the art camp.

During the round table discussion, Vella spoke about his personal experience as a participant in the third edition of Art Camp Malta, which was held in a resort village in Għasri in October 2019.

Philip Cassar, secretary gene­ral of the Maltese National Commission for UNESCO, was also present for the round table.

Together with 22 artists from five continents, Vella actively participated in the art camp.

He said: “It was an enriching experience for me, especially considering the diversity of the participants from all over the world with whom I carried out all stages of the art camp, from the residency to the collective exhibition. Meeting other artists is a great opportunity to share experiences and technical know-how.”

His participation at the Art Camp Andorra was sponsored by the Maltese National Commission for UNESCO.