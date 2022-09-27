Maltese visual artist Sara Pace joined other artists from the 27 EU member states and Norway and Ukraine to repaint the Lennon Wall in Prague, Czechia, which represents a symbol of global ideals.

Using a portion of the wall, Pace took inspiration from the oldest tree in Prague, with a figure below that becomes part of the tree roots themselves.

These dreams are to be shown through the symbols of peace from different cultures to represent the multiculturalism of Europe - Artist Sara Pace

“The tree symbol represents the hope of a return to the respect of and for nature,” Pace said.

“The figure below the tree symbolises a thinker who’s lost track of time and is daydreaming. These dreams are to be shown through the symbols of peace from different cultures to represent the multiculturalism of Europe.

“I decided to also use a blue vortex, which represents the sea we are surrounded by, as a background element to imbue the work with energy since it’s one of the main themes of this project.”

Pace’s work was inspired by Prague’s oldest tree.

Prague’s graffiti-covered Lennon Wall was a symbol of anti-government resistance in the final decade of the communist regime.

Spontaneously created on the Malá Strana, in Prague, in the 1980s, works of art and written messages on the wall soon became a call to push West.

Following John Lennon’s assassination in 1980, depictions of the late artist – long since covered over – gave the wall its name.

To commemorate Prague’s presidency of the European Council, the historical wall was re-imagined, with the full title being ‘Wall of Energy and Freedom’.

Within a day, all participating artists had painted their portion of the mural.

The theme of freedom and energy was selected as especially relevant in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian artist Viktoria Savchuk focused on the war in her country.

“I am painting its end. Freedom will be in this painting of the sky because, in Ukraine, we say that the sky is freedom and the sunflower expresses energy,” she told Euronews.

The mural has been preserved in photography and recreated through an inflatable half star. The inflatable Lennon Wall will go on tour for a week from October 3, starting in Prague and going on to Strasbourg, Paris and Brussels.

The project was run by curator and artist Pavel Šťastný.