Malta’s Artistic Swimming team continued with their international commitments when they travelled to Rijeka in Croatia for the 1st European Youth Artistic Swimming Championships & Mediterranean Artistic Swimming Cup.

The competitions were open to all LEN and COMEN-affiliated federations.

Malta had to contend with the tough competition including Russia, Spain, The Netherlands, Great Britain, Norway, and Italy.

Despite the more-experienced field of athletes, Malta’s performances saw Zea Montfort (Solo), Emily Ruggier, and Nicole Tomic Felice (Duet) booking their place into the finals.

