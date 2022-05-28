The National Artistic Swimmers Ana Culic, Zea Montfort and Emily Ruggier are representing Malta at the Hungarian Open Artistic Swimming Championships in Budapest.

They are accompanied by the national coach Michelle Hubner.

The athletes will be competing in the Figure, Solo and Duet events.

Montfort and Ruggier will compete in the Youth Figures event, while Ana Culic competed in the Technical Solo Event on Friday.

In the Figures event, Montfort finished fifth, whilst Ruggier obtained a 19th place out of 102 swimmers.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta