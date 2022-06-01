Malta Artistic Swimming national coach Michelle Hubner sounded pleased with the performances of the Maltese athletes following their participation at the Hungarian Artistic Swimming Open Championships held in Budapest.

Malta was represented by Ana Culic, Zea Montfort and Emily Ruggier at the championships that attracted the participation of 14 countries with over 500 athletes in the various age categories.

In the U15 Figures, Zea Montfort placed fifth among 102 athletes with a total of 70.986 points – a personal best and an improvement of four points over the score obtained in the COMEN Cup last September.

Emily Ruggier finished her commitments in 19th place with a total of 65.414 points.

