Maltese artist Adrian Scicluna and Iranian Maltese artist Lida Sherafatmand have recently attended cultural exchange programmes in China on recommendation of the China Cultural Centre in Malta.

These initiatives serve to foster dialogue and exchanges between the Chinese civilisation and diverse cultures globally. In addition to providing artists with opportunities to exhibit their creative talents, these events enable them to enrich their creativity by immersing themselves in various artistic perspectives and first-hand experience in China.

Last November, Adrian Scicluna participated in the Silk Road Artists’ Rendezvous – China Tour for European Artists, an 18-day art residency together with eight other European artists, hosted by the China International Cultural Association, in collaboration with the China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd and Sichuan Fine Arts Institute as organisers. The art residency was split between Beijing and Chongqing, and consisted of a programme of art interactions and experiences of Chinese culture and history.

An artwork by Lida Sherafatmand

Lida Sherafatmand attended the Liangzhou Forum held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, in December. The forum, co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province and China International Culture Association, has attracted more than 300 international guests from over 80 countries. The main aim of this forum was to discuss the charm of ancient civilisations, the protection of historical and cultural heritage, and the promotion of cultural inheritance, development, exchanges and cooperation.

Sherafatmand commented that this experience gave her the opportunity to look into Chinese culture from a deeper aspect than what outside media might portray on the news.

Works by Adrian Scicluna can be viewed at adrianscicluna.com. Works by Lida Sherafatmand can be viewed at lida.gallery.