The Maltese Association of the Order of Malta assisted many needy families, institutions and homes over the festive season. Over 120 food hampers were distributed by volunteers and members to various charitable institutions in Malta.

In response to the greatly increased number of requests for assistance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the association, with the help of its members, purchased, packed and delivered large quantities of foodstuffs and other essential items, providing vital basic and daily needs for a significant number of families and individuals.

The association was also able to assist 10 children’s homes and institutions to celebrate Christmas with dignity, yet fully respecting the rules on social distancing. Thanks to generous donations in cash and in kind from members and corporate sponsors, they provided sweets, party food and gifts, catering to a total of 180 children in their own residences.

The Order of Malta remains grateful to its many generous members and benefactors who made this initiative possible.