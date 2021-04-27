Maltese athletes stole the show during the third edition of the International EAP Sicily World Meeting held last weekend in Catania claiming no less than 14 medals, six of which were gold.

Competing against a quality field comprising of Italian and other international athletes, the 28 Maltese athletes – the largest foreign contingent, representing ten local clubs – obtained excellent results in all fields, dominating particularly in the middle and longer distances as well as in field events.

Besides the significant medal haul, Maltese athletes broke four event records, three in the senior category and one in the Under 18 category, the latter of which is an EAP Under 18 record.

