Every time a major sports competition gets underway, many begin to ask whether one will ever see the Maltese flag being raised on the winner’s podium.

With Bermuda and San Marino winning Olympic medals at the 2020 Olympic Games, such a question has indisputably once again been asked by many.

Over the past years, various athletes have had the honour of representing their home nation, both in individual sport events as well as team events. Some have also obtained highly respectable results, often qualifying to advanced stages of a tournament.

Malta has two major obstacles that hinder efforts or plans to advance in sport; funding opportunities and a limitation of facilities due to Malta’s geographical size.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta