In recent years, trail running has become an emerging sport in Malta and around the world, with numerous athletes making the transition towards running in the natural environment.

On Saturday, a good number of athletes from around the world made their way to Gozo for an official XTERRA Malta leg. Ultra-trail runner Mathieu Blanchard one of the big names in the race, spoke to Kurt Aquilina ahead of the race…

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta