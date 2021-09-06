Thirteen athletes from Rush AC and La Salle AC are currently in the Czech Republic where they are competing in the European Kids Athletics Meeting in Brno.

The three-day championships is a huge meeting for young track and field athletes and have attracted the participation of over 1,300 athletes from all over Europe, including Germany, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Latvia.

The Malta contingent is formed by 13 athletes, seven of whom are on the books of Rush AC, and the other six represent La Salle AC.

Malta has already tasted success in the meeting as so far they have won two bronze medals.

Continue reading this article on SportDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta