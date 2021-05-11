Maltese athletics enjoyed another successful weekend with great performances across all events during international meetings held in Split, Croatia and Palermo, Sicily, during which Maltese athletes won a number of competitions while also setting a number of national records in the process.

At the European Throwing Cup, held in Split, and organised by the European Athletics Association, Mireya Cassar, who was competing in the Under 23 Hammer Throw, set a national record in her age category.

Cassar’s throw of 45.04m, was less than two metres away from the national senior record, a remarkable achievement for the 18-year-old athlete.

