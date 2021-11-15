Maltese Athletics has lost one of its icons following the news that Ray Cassar Torreggiani passed away last week at the age of 87.

In his heydays in the 1950’s, Cassar Torregiani was a top sprinter, having run the 100yards in 9.8seconds, as well as being a prolific long and high jumper.

Later, he qualified as Senior British Amateur Athletics Board coach from Loughborough, the centre of excellence for athletics in the UK.

“Ray was instrumental in introducing new coaching and technical skills into Malta, such as Interval Training, Fartlek, Physiological testing, and several other systems which until then had been virtually unknown in Malta,” Athletics Malta said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta