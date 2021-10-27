Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo revealed on Wednesday that he was gay, becoming the first openly homosexual footballer to come out while still playing in Australia’s A-League.

“I’m a footballer and I’m gay,” the 21-year-old declared on social media, prompting supportive comments from his team, the A-League and Football Australia.

Cavallo, whose grandparents are Maltese but has already represented Australia at under-20 level, said he no longer wanted to keep his sexuality a secret.

“All I want to do is play football and be treated equally,” he said.

“Trying to perform at the best of your ability and to live this double life, it’s exhausting, it’s something I don’t want anyone to experience.”

