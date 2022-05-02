Badminton Malta travelled to the Bozner Fruhling 2022 – Primavera di Bolzano Tournament in Italy this weekend with nine junior players, two coaches and a bus full of supportive parents.

After a full two days of badminton, the nine players – some of whom were experiencing their first ever competitive event away from the island – competed in 10 different events, playing 56 games, a combination of 26 hours of badminton and over 3,700 points.

The youngest of the group – Matias Casaru and Jacob Busuttil – entered into the Under 11’s Boys Singles and Doubles events.

