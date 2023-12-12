Local thrash metal ambassadors Mur.Doc 104 are joining forces with Greek heavyweights Riffobia, Italian cult new wave thrashers Burning Nitrum and local eclectic crossover punks Double Standard for an event at The Garage in Żebbuġ on December 16.

"Our intention is to re-establish metal as a valid alternative to mainstream music, and to raise awareness of the immense talent that the local metal scene has to offer, while also giving the chance to local metalheads to experience great bands from the European underground scene,” Mur.Doc 104’s drummer Oliver Farrugia said.

Made popular in the 1980s by bands like Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax, thrash metal is a particular style of heavy metal music renowned for fast and furious guitar riffs and aggressive drumming. Having a clear influence from bands like Judas Priest, yet pushing the tempo up a couple of notches, thrash has always been considered an avenue for meaningful social critique.

Technical thrash pioneers Metal Church have recently performed in Malta with their acclaimed performance opening for KK's Priest last October at Aria Complex in Iklin.

Active since 2015, Mur.Doc is known for their fierce yet melodic rhythm sections, versatile drumming and powerful vocals. They have made a name for themselves by giving energetic live performances in events such as the Malta Doom Metal Festival, Metal Over Malta and the Farsons Beer Festival, among others. Last March, they released their debut EP titled The Undying, receiving major positive reviews from both the local and international press.

Their event on December 16, titled Living Thrash Vol.2, is aimed at both seasoned metalheads and newcomers.

“It is also the perfect opportunity for the curious to attend their first live metal show,” Farrugia said.

Tickets can be bought in advance from the band. More information on the event and the band can be found on www.murdoc104.com, by e-mailing mur.doc104.malta@gmail.com and on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.