The Maltese basketball community woke up on Saturday to the news of the death of former player and coach Tony Camilleri.

Camilleri was a popular figure in the local basketball arena and enjoyed spells with several clubs, including Ħamrun Liberty and Mellieħa, throughout his career both as a player and coach.

Camilleri formed part of the Malta national team side that won an historic bronze medal at the 1985 Games of the Small States of Europe in San Marino.

The Malta Basketball Association issued a statement to pay tribute to Camilleri.

“The Malta Basketball Association is deeply saddened by the news that Tony Camilleri has passed away,” the local governing body said in a statement.

