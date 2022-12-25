The Malta Basketball fraternity was hit by the terrible news that former coach John Tabone passed away on Monday aged 71.

Tabone was one of the legends of Maltese basketball after enjoying a highly-successful career both as a player and a coach that stretched for over five decades.

The name of John Tabone will remain attached to Luxol Basketball Club as he was not only influential in the foundation of this club but also enjoyed a stellar spell at the club, winning several titles both as a player and as a coach.

As coach of Luxol BC, Tabone managed to win five consecutive honours between 2007 and 2009, a feat which he described as ‘his proudest moment’.

Tabone was also the Malta coach that in 1985 steered the men’s national team to a bronze medal at the Games of the Small States in Europe – the country’s first medal at the Games – and repeating the feat two years later.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt