Over the 44 editions of the Rolex Middle Sea Race, overall victory has been taken by Maltese boats on nine occasions. In the modern history of the race, celebrated local crews have won their class on countless occasions. For the 2023 Rolex Middle Sea Race, 76 Maltese nationals took part in the race.

Lee Satariano’s HH42 Artie, 6th in a high calibre fleet in IRC 3, was the first Maltese boat to finish the race. Artie’s skipper Christian Ripard was taking part in his 33rd Rolex Middle Sea Race.

The top boat this year after IRC time correction is Sebastian Ripard’s J/99 Calypso, raced double-handed with Sam Pizzuto. Local runner-up was Jamie Sammut’s Solaris 42 Unica. Third after IRC time correction and winner of IRC 4 is the Podesta Family’s First 45 Elusive 2.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...