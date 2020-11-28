Maltese-born Ivan Camilleri has been appointed auxiliary bishop of Toronto by Pope Francis.

He will join three auxiliary bishops currently assisting the Archbishop of Toronto Cardinal Thomas Collins.

Camilleri said: “I am very humbled by the trust that Pope Francis and Cardinal Collins have placed in me to serve the Archdiocese of Toronto in this ministry. I am grateful to His Eminence for his leadership and support, and I look forward to serving him and the people of the archdiocese in this way.”

Camilleri was born in Sliema in 1969 before moving with his family to Canada in 1980. He worked in finance for several years before entering the seminary in 2001 and was ordained to the priesthood in 2011.

Following his ordination, he was appointed as Associate Pastor at Merciful Redeemer Parish and is currently serving as Chancellor of Spiritual Affairs, Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia.

Fr Camilleri also served as a sessional lecturer at St. Augustine’s Seminary, and a Judge at the Matrimonial Tribunal of Toronto.

Bishop-designate Camilleri will be ordained to the episcopate at a date to be determined before commencing his new responsibilities.

The Archdiocese of Toronto is Canada's largest diocese, stretching from Toronto north to Georgian Bay and from Oshawa to Mississauga. It is home to

two million Catholics and 225 churches, with Mass celebrated in more than 30 languages each

week.