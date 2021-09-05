Maltese bowlers Matthew Magro and Sara Xuereb are heading to the United States to continue their career at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia.

Xuereb had already been chosen to form part of the prestigious American University but was forced to spend her first year of studies in Malta virtually but now she is set to head to the States to start her adventure with a familiar team-mate.

In fact, Xuereb will be joined by Bowling Academy Malta team-mate Matthew Magro who was also given the chance to pursue his bowling career and studies in the United States.

“I am really delighted that I have been chosen for this experience which is going to be massive for my career,” Magro told the Times of Malta.

