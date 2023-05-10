Maltese bowlers enjoyed success at the Mediterranean Championships as Sue Abela and Cynthia Frendo Duca secured in the women’s doubles event while Kayden Lagana and Mauro Anastasi took the bronze medal.

It was a very positive display from the Maltese bowlers who produced a strong showing in San Marino took extend Malta’s great tradition in the championships.

In the women’s competition, Frendo Duca and Abela needed a late rally to snatch the silver medal from the jaws of Greek duo Stavroula Stefanopoulou and Georgia Sagona.

Frendo Duca and Abela compiled scores of 344, 391, 416, 344, 333, and an impressive 455 score in the final game to end their commitments with a total score of 2,283 pins.

