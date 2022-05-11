Team Malta participated in the 24th edition of the Mediterranean Bowling Championships (MBC) 2022 in Athens, Greece between May 1 and 8 and came back home with four medals round their necks.

Team Malta consisted of four top bowlers, namely Mauro Anastasi, Rankin Camilleri, Cynthia Frendo Duca, and Melissa Swift. They were accompanied by their national coach Rick Vogelesang and the President of the Malta Bowling Association (MBA) Edward Mifsud.

Participating against 14 other federations in seven events, Team Malta managed to win two silver medals and two bronze medals over four different categories.

Anastasi and Camilleri won the first bronze medal together in the Men’s Doubles after finishing just one pin ahead of the Spanish team.

