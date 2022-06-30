For the U-21 IBF World Championships 2022, taking place at Helsingborg, Sweden, the Malta Bowling Association (MBA) sent four male youths to compete internationally and together they made deep progression against top competition.

Team Malta consisted of Kayden Laganà (14), Matthew Magro (20), Miguel Xuereb (20), and Nicholas Muscat (17).

For each category, singles, doubles, and team, athletes had to play a block of games for qualifying, six games for singles and doubles and ten games for the team event. These were held to decide who from the many athletes should play in the final stages.

Despite strong performances in the singles and doubles, our youths managed to make the qualifying cut onto the final stages for the team event, qualifying in ninth place within the top 16 averaging 214.30 per game.

The top 16 were then divided into two groups of eight. Match-play ensued among all teams within their respective groups to select the final four teams.

