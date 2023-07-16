A Maltese cabin cruiser that suffered engine trouble and ran aground off the Sicilian coast has sunk, Italian media reported.

A couple who were on board were rescued by a coastguard vessel.

Ragusa Oggi.it reported that the small vessel sank off Cava d'Aliga in front of Micenci lido. The authorities have issued a warning to seacraft to stay away from the area.

The vessel had suffered engine trouble on Saturday and attempts were made to tow it to safety at the Marina di Ragusa.

It however ran aground in a strong swell and sank.