An exhibition of photos of Maltese carnival celebrations by a German photographer is being held at Spazju Kreattiv, in Valletta.

The late Jean-Paul Bonnett, who died while working on a float in summer 2019.

It features shots taken inside carnival workshops, details of elaborate costumes, dance rehearsals, carnival floats and various carnival enthusiasts such as Pawlu Curmi ‘Il-Pampalun’ and the late Jean-Paul Bonnett, ‘iċ-Chippy’, who passed away while working on a float for the summer carnival in 2019. It also includes various candid photos taken during the Valletta celebrations.

Carnival enthusiast Pawlu Curmi ‘il-Pampalun’

Frank Kirchner fell in love with Malta as a tourist in 1989 and, since 2016, he has been visiting the island five or six times a year. His photography projects are exclusively about Malta, mainly focusing on carnival and Valletta.

“Carnival is one of the beacons of Malta’s cultural heritage"

The title of his exhibition, Through the Eyes of a Friend, reflects Kirchner’s commitment to the island and its cultural heritage.

Photographer Frank Kirchner

“I would like to tell the whole story of carnival: with a genuine view – without a mask! In the last six years, carnival enthusiasts and participants have opened their doors to me. It’s been an amazing experience, which has motivated me to continue with my photo projects in Malta,” Kirchner says.

He adds that he feels appreciated for his work through “numerous cordial chats” he has had with visitors to his exhibition. He says that the Maltese feel touched by his photos, which “capture their soul”, while tourists are struck by the costumes and floats.

Yet, Kirchner would like to present carnival as much more than just a colourful display of mayhem.

“Carnival is one of the beacons of Malta’s cultural heritage,” he says.

“I would like to contribute to a shift in mindset and make the public, including tourists, more conscious of its importance.”

The exhibition, curated by Antoine Farrugia, forms part of Malta Carnival 2022, organised by Festivals Malta in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv.

Through the Eyes of a Friend runs at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta until March 6. The cultural centre is also presenting a carnival costume exhibition in the atrium. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.