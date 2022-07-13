Four Maltese artists will be participating in the 2022 edition of the International Biennial of Art Ceramics of Bonifacio held at Espace Saint Jacques, Haute Ville, in the town of Bonifacio, on the island of Corsica between August 1 and 31. Victor Agius, the late Gabriel Caruana, Paul Haber and Paul Scerri will present a parade (corso) of Maltese ceramic creation.

Grand Master Manoel Pinto de Fonseca made Malta a centre of ceramic tradition. This is still present today, making Malta a dynamic ceramic art scene.

This exhibition at the Espace Saint Jacques, organised by the artist Zani, is complemented by a brochure that visitors can purchase at the exhibition site.