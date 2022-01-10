President George Vella had a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday as the two countries marked 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Malta was one of the first European countries to establish relations with China, in 1972, and then Prime Minister Dom Mintoff was the first Western European leader to visit the Chinese capital. China had at the time shown its appreciation through generous financial and technical assistance, particularly in infrastructural projects such as the 'Red China' dock, the biggest in Grand Harbour. Malta had at the time also downgraded relations with China's rival, Taiwan, which in the 1960s also gave technical help to Malta, such as in the building of the Regional Road and tunnels at Ta' Giorni.

The Office of the President said on Monday the two presidents agreed that relations are exemplary and based on mutual respect and dialogue. They welcomed the results and cooperation that materialised along these five decades, observing that relations are based on a sound juridical framework that covers health and medicine, energy, water, education, culture and youth.

President Vella seen during his phone call with the Chinese president.

This cooperation was extended over the past months to also include measures aimed at countering the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, through the donation of protective gear by China.

The presidents also reiterated their shared commitment to mutual multilateral support, especially with regards to the United Nations, as well as through the strengthened relations between China and the European Union.

President Xi Jinping invited President Vella to visit to China during the course of the year. President Vella said that such a visit would provide an excellent opportunity to celebrate the landmark anniversary of relations between the two countries.