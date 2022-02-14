The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has urged Maltese citizens in Ukraine to "take the first available flight back to Malta" amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion.

Responding to questions from Times of Malta, the ministry advised against all travel to Ukraine and Maltese citizens should leave the country.

It said it has been closely following recent events in Ukraine, where more than 100,000 Russian troops are positioned along the border.

The ministry said it is officially informed there is "one Maltese person in Ukraine" but that there are "10 Maltese citizens, most of them Ukrainian women, who were married for a long time to Maltese men but have since separated/divorced and gone back".

The statement said: "In view that commercial flights are still in operation, potential Maltese in Ukraine are being advised to take the first available flight back to Malta. Meantime the Maltese government’s travel advice of ukraine is to avoid all travel to the country."

Malta has joined several other countries including the UK, Canada, Norway, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, New Zealand and the US in calling for its citizens to leave Ukraine.

Some have moved their embassies from Kyiv to the city of Lviv - a move criticised on Monday as a "big mistake" by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Because there is no western Ukraine, there is Ukraine, it is whole. So if, God forbid, something happens it will be everywhere," he said.

'Any day now'

The US has warned that Russia has its forces in place to launch military action any day now but Russia maintains it has no plans to invade. Britain's Boris Johnson has also said the "evidence is pretty clear" of an imminent invasion.

European leaders warn that the troop build-up is the worst threat to the continent's security since the Cold War, as Russian President Vladimir Putin demands a rollback of Western influence in eastern Europe and a ban on Ukraine joining NATO.

However, diplomatic efforts continued to try to resolve the crisis, with German chancelor Olaf Scholz meeting Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday and due to fly to Moscow for talks with Putin on Tuesday.

Scholz called on Russia to accept the West's pursuit of talks, saying there was "no reasonable justification" for the Russian military build-up on Ukraine's borders.

Meawnwhile Russia has said that a diplomatic solution remains possible and that some of its military drills were ending.

During a televised meeting with Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said "there is always a chance" to reach an agreement with Western countries over the standoff.