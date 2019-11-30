Local artist Nadine Axisa is launching her second album Il-Ħoss tal-Għabex (The sound of twilight) in two concerts being held at the Valletta Campus Theatre today and tomorrow at 7pm.

During the concerts she will perform live all the tracks of the new album, which are reworked classic Maltese songs, mostly from the 1970s and 1980s, in a contemporary jazz (‘nu jazz’) style and incorporating electronic music.

The album was produced in collaboration with local jazz musician/arranger Joe Debono and producer/sound engineer David Vella from Temple Studios. Besides Debono, who handled the musical arrangements and played keyboards on all tracks, session musicians Oliver Degabriele and Manuel Pulis also feature on the album.

During the concerts, Axisa will be accompanied by a three-piece band consisting of Debono on keyboards and synths, Degabriele on acoustic/electric bass and synths and Pulis on drums and electronics.

The concerts will be held today and tomorrow at Valletta Campus Theatre, St Christopher Street, Valletta, at 7pm. For tickets, visit shop.trackagescheme.com.