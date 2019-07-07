A Maltese cleric has been appointed titular archbishop of the historic Icelandic town of Skálholt.

Mgr Antoine Camilleri was also made an apostolic nuncio, or diplomatic representative of the Vatican, by Pope Francis. The country in which he will be based as nuncio has not been announced yet.

Titular archbishops, as the title suggests, are not tasked with being responsible for a diocese.

Sliema-born and raised, Mgr Camilleri was ordained in Malta and then went on to study canon law. He joined the Vatican's diplomatic corps in 1999 and has served in Papua New Guinea, Uganda and Cuba as well as within the Vatican's secretary of state.

The 54-year-old speaks eight languages, including Spanish, Romanian and Russian.

Malta's archbishop Charles Scicluna, Gozo bishop Mario Grech and auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi were gathered at an Episcopal conference when they heard the news of Mgr Camilleri's appointment, and said they would pray for Mgr Camilleri and his new mission.