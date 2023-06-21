Ħamrun Spartans, Birkirkara, Gżira United and Balzan discovered their second round opponents in the UEFA competitions, on Wednesday.

Malta’s champions, Ħamrun, were drawn to face Israeli giants Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League first qualifying round, on Tuesday.

The Spartans are back in UEFA’s premier competition for the first time after an absence of more than 30 years.

