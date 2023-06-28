Maltese youth teams will have an added incentive to win this year’s league title after UEFA announced that all countries affiliated with the European governing body of football will participate in the UEFA Youth League from season 2024-25.

For the past years, participation in the Domestic Champions Path of this competition was only restricted to the top 32 associations on the UEFA ranking list.

However, the European governing body announced changes to the format of the youth competition, opening the doors for all domestic youth league champions to take part in the UEFA Youth League.

Last season, Ħamrun Spartans were crowned Malta’s Youth League champions, but were not eligible to compete in the UEFA competition due to the country’s low ranking in the European governing body list, but all this will change from season 2024-25.

