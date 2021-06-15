While all attention is currently shifted on UEFA Euro 2020, the 2021-22 European campaign gets under way on Tuesday as Hibernians, Gżira United, Birkirkara and Mosta will be discovering their European opponents in this season’s Champions League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

Hibernians, who replaced champions Ħamrun Spartans as the Maltese representative in UEFA’s elite competition, will be involved in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

The draws - scheduled at noon - sees the Paolites as one of the unseeded teams in Group Four.

Hibernians face a tough start to the competition as they can be drawn against one of four seeded sides in their pot.

